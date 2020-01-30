Sensex drops over 150 pts; Nifty slips below 12,100
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys ahead of January derivatives' expiry.
After opening 181 points higher, the 30-share BSE index turned volatile and surrendered all gains to trade 168.61 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 41,030.05.
Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 41.65 points, or 0.34 per cent, down at 12,087.85.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66, and Nifty closed 73.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, up at 12,129.50.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,014.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,520.90 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.
Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Kotak Bank and Infosys.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and HCL Tech were trading on a positive note.
According to traders, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts.
Further, weakness in other Asian bourses amid concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on world economy also weighed on domestic market, traders said.
Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were trading with sharp losses, while markets in China remained closed.
Benchmarks on Wall Street ended on a tepid note on Wednesday.
Brent crude oil futures fell 1.09 per cent to USD 58.27 per barrel.
The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.45 against the US dollar in morning session.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
AAP leaders protest outside EC office demanding FIR against...30 Jan 2020 10:14 AM GMT
Merger of Tata Tele mobile service biz with Airtel30 Jan 2020 10:10 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Tripura youth dies in Malaysia30 Jan 2020 10:08 AM GMT
Eager to play for India in white-ball cricket: Umesh30 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT
99% chance of clearance to Cabinet expansion by tomorrow:30 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT