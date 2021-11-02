Sensex declines 109 points on profit booking in energy, IT, metal stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 109 points on Tuesday due to losses in index major Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06 with 16 of its constituents closing in red.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95 as metal, IT and energy stocks declined.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Maruti, NTPC, Titan, SBI and L&T were among the gainers.

Global markets remain jittery ahead of the upcoming Bank of England and Fed meetings where the central banks could cease the pandemic-era stimulus.

Auto sector managed to remain buoyant despite weak auto sales numbers reported by sectoral majors due to supply chain disruptions, fuel price hikes and rise in input costs.

Maruti was the top gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 2.36 per cent. Bajaj Auto advanced 0.51 per cent while Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 0.87 per cent.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday eroding from opening levels as traders digested the latest coronavirus curbs in China and awaited key central bank decisions for clues on whether they could consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.