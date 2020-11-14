Sensex and Nifty returns to winning mode; ends Samvat 2076 with 11% gains

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks eked out modest gains on Friday after a day's pause as banking and finance stocks found firmer ground amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 43,443. The broader NSE Nifty rose 29.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,719.95. Both the benchmarks closed Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 with smart gains. The Sensex rallied 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty soared 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent. Markets will have a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali (Saturday) to mark the beginning of Samvat 2077.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack on Friday, rising 3.32 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, L&T, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, TCS and M&M were among the major laggards, slumping up to 2.04 per cent.

During the week, the Sensex rallied 1,549.94 points or 3.69 per cent, while the Nifty soared 456.40 points or 3.72 per cent.

On the global front, investors turned cautious due to continued rise in COVID-19 cases and possibility of further restrictions on businesses.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Seoul was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.69 per cent lower at $43.23 per barrel.

The rupee settled on a flat note at 74.62 against the US dollar on Friday.