Sensex and Nifty rally for second day

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a second straight session on Tuesday after gains in index majors HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Infosys as global shares advanced ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 57,943.65 with 20 of its constituents closing higher. During the day, the index rallied 408.04 points or 0.70 per cent to 58,001.53.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,325.30 as its 32 components closed in green.

Among Sensex stocks, HDFC was the biggest gainer on value-buying after recent losses. The housing finance major spurted 3.06 per cent.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2.89 per cent after reports said that the telco may consider a tariff hike and continue with 'premiumisation' to boost its ARPU to Rs 300.

Among major index movers, HDFC Bank rose by 1.4 per cent, Ultratech Cement by 2.7 per cent, Sun Pharma by 1.62 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.09 per cent.

Kotak Bank rose by 0.74 per cent while Infosys by 0.66 per cent. ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Nestle also advanced.

On the other hand, ITC fell the most by 0.99 per cent while Tata Steel, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC also dropped.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index gained 0.66 per cent and smallcap gauge jumped 0.63 per cent.

From BSE sectoral indices, healthcare jumped the most by 1.36 per cent, followed by basic materials (1.19 per cent), and realty (1.03 per cent).

Among losers, BSE Energy declined by 0.5 per cent, BSE Oil & Gas by 0.30 per cent and BSE Auto by 0.19 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai settled marginally lower.

European markets were trading with gains ahead of peace talks between warring Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

) The rupee spurted by 43 paise -- its biggest single-day gain in 2022 -- to close at a four-week high of 75.73 against the US currency on dollar selling by exporters amid hopes of a peace agreement between warring Russia and Ukraine and low crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened higher at 75.97 later touched the day's low of 76.15.