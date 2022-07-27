Semiconductor shortage issue is easing: Tata Motors Group CFO

New Delhi: The semiconductor shortage issue is easing and expect it to improve further with every passing month, Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said on Wednesday.

Tata Motors has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the June quarter as chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdown in China impacted Jaguar Land Rover sales.

In a conference call, Balaji said, "As far as chip shortage is concerned, we do see things starting to ease off. Domestically in particular, we are not planning for any substantial chip-related challenges".

He further said, "Obviously there's still a lot of running around, fire fighting and midnight working that's there but it is nowhere at a scale of the challenge that we had even three months back. That's in India".

Similarly, for JLR he said there is "much more visibility coming through" compared to what was there a few months back.

"So, there is a clear relaxation starting to happen and we only expect this to continue with every passing month because there is very clearly a slowdown in global demand of white goods, mobile phones...," Balaji added.