Sembcorp's renewable arm bags awards for its social impact & safety initiatives

Gurugram: Sembcorp's renewable energy arm Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) has won two social impact awards and an international safety award in recognition of its efforts towards sustainable operations.

Commenting on the wins, Vipul Tuli, CEO – South Asia, Sembcorp Industries said "Empowering local communities and enabling them to improve their livelihoods have remained a key societal priority for Sembcorp. These recognitions will further encourage us in our community and the environmental commitments".

Emphasising on health, safety, and wellbeing of its people and communities being the foremost priorities for Sembcorp, while ensuring uninterrupted power generation during the pandemic, he added "During these unprecedented times that impacted all businesses, the dedication, discipline, and courage of our employees have helped the company maintain business continuity with the highest standards of health and safety."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, congratulated Sembcorp on their success in winning an International Safety Award 2022 with a Distinction, "The British Safety Council applauds Sembcorp Green Infra on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health. The vision of British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit. Our heartfelt congratulations to Sembcorp Green Infra. All of those working at Sembcorp should be enormously proud of their achievement."

Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) presented the winner's trophy to SGIL for the positive impact of its Employment Enhancing Vocational Skills CSR programme, under the Mega Enterprise Category during the 4th ICC Social Impact Summit held in Kolkata. The company's Environmental Sustainability CSR programme was also awarded a runner-up trophy. Mr Sanjay Budhia, Past President, Indian Chamber of Commerce presented the awards to SGIL, in the presence of eminent dignitaries like Ms Rowan Ainsworth, Deputy Consul General of Australia and Mr Nakamura Yutaka, the Consul General of Japan.

Adjudged by an eminent jury panel comprising leading domain experts in CSR, the recognition is a testament of the programmes run by Sembcorp across its various operational areas.

The ICC Social Impact Awards is one of the highly coveted CSR awards that recognise the excellence of the organisations in the sphere of social investment, CSR, and sustainability.