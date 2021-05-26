Sembcorp provides oxygen concentrators to help fight COVID-19

Gurugram: With the number of cases of COVID on the rise, Sembcorp is committed to assist in this humanitarian crisis. Sembcorp has donated more than 400 critical medical oxygen concentrators to KVN Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to help meet the oxygen requirement for homebound COVID patients.



These concentrators will take us a step closer to bridging the gap of essential medical oxygen. These oxygen concentrators will be made available free of cost to patients directly in their homes, by Bangalore based NGO KVN Foundation, thereby helping reduce the burden on our healthcare system.



This donation is part of ongoing efforts by Sembcorp in India to support the communities we serve, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, Sembcorp has provided essential medical equipment, including tele-intensive care unit, ICU ventilators, haematology analysers, RT PCR system, antigen kits, ELISA (Enzymes Linked Immune Sorbent Assay) testing machines, face masks, sanitisers and food items. As preventive measures to create awareness, it also organised local community campaigns to emphasise social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining good hygiene practices.

