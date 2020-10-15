Seema Gupta, Director (Ops), POWERGRID wins GOLD Stevie Award

Gurugram: Seema Gupta, Director (Operations), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been named the winner of GOLD Stevie Award in the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT- BUSINESS category in the 17 th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honour women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

