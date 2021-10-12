SECL to supply 29,500 metric tons of coal daily for thermal power plants of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, SECL will ensure the supply of 29,500 metric tons of coal per day for thermal power plants of Chhattisgarh. The CMD of SECL has given consent for the supply, on requst of Baghel. Chief Minister, while reviewing the status of supply and availability of coal in thermal power plants of the state today at his residence office, informed the CMD of SECL that coal extracted from the mines of Chhattisgarh is supplied to various states of the country including Chhattisgarh. Since Chhattisgarh is the source of coal supply, SECL should supply good quality coal as per their requirement to the thermal power plants of Chhattisgarh on priority basis.



Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Subrat Sahu, Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi, Special Secretary Energy and Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies Ankit Anand, CMD of SECL Ambika Prasad Panda and South East Central Railway's GM Alok Kumar along with Managing Director of State Electricity Companies were present on the occassion. In the meeting, the CMD of SECL said that 29,500 metric tons of better quality coal would be supplied daily to Chhattisgarh as per the requirement of thermal power plants in the state. He said that the quality of coal gets affected due to rain. At present SECL is supplying 23 thousand 290 metric tons of coal to Chhattisgarh. The CMD of SECL agreed to increase this quantity to 29,500 metric tons for Chhattisgarh, on request of Chief Minister.

In the meeting, Chief Minister said that railways should provide sufficient number of railway rakes to Chhattisgarh for coal and rice supply, as per requirement. In response, the General Manager of South East Central Railway agreed and gave consent.

In the meeting, Chhattisgarh State Electricity Companies Chairman and Special Secretary Energy Ankit Anand informed that at present, coal stock for 3.8 days is available in Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Thermal Power Plant Korba East. Similarly, coal stock for 3.2 days is available in Hasdeo Thermal Power Plant at Korba West and the coal stock for 7 days requirement is available at Madwa Thermal Power Plant. The availability of coal less than the requirement of 5 days is considered as critical condition, as per Central Electricity Authority norms. Now, with the increased supply of coal, sufficient quantity of coal would be available for the thermal power plants of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh State Electricity Companies Chairman and Special Secretary Energy Anand informed that uninterrupted supply of electricity is being ensured in urban and rural areas.