Sebi to take part in IITF

New Delhi: With an aim to spread financial literacy and investor education, capital markets regulator Sebi will participate in the India International Trade Fair at the national capital beginning Monday.

During the 14-day event, Sebi, market infrastructure institutions and industry associations will be organising activities such as talk shows by market experts, quizzes, skits and muppet visuals at investor awareness shows.

Also, there will be a display of major investor friendly policies and facilities and demo of SCORES, which will inform the investors about the Indian securities market, provide information for various products, spread investor education and caution the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes.

The theme of the event for this year is 'Nivesh Ka Amritkal'.