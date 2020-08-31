Sebi refuses to extend Sept 1 deadline to implement new margin pledge rules

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has refused to extend the September 1 deadline to implement the new rules on margin pledge, stock brokers' association Anmi said on Monday.

The new mechanism is aimed at bringing transparency and preventing brokerages from misusing clients' securities.

The decision was taken after Sebi's meeting with stock brokers' association, depositories and clearing corporations. The meeting was held to analyse readiness to implement the new norms. Sebi had come out with the norms in February and was scheduled to come into effect from June 1. It was extended to August 1 and thereafter to September 1.

According to sources, the regulator has refused to extend the September 1 deadline, as depositories are ready to implement the new mechanism.

However, Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi), a grouping of around 900 stock brokers from across the country, on Friday urged Sebi to extend the implementation of the new mechanism on margin pledge by one month till September 30, citing several challenges faced by market participants.

Besides, back office vendors group has not given 100 per cent clearance to members to launch the new process, it had added.

"In today's virtual meeting, Sebi's declined to grant extension of further time in implementing margin pledge/repledge process. This came as a big surprise to Anmi and its 900 members. Anmi is holding consecutive meetings with all stakeholders and studying all options available to it in the matter," a spokesperson of Anmi said.

The brokers association had requested for the co-existence of the current systems of title transfer, and the

proposed pledge system till September 30.