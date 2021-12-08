Sebi amends delisting rules to make M&A more convenient

New Delhi: Sebi has amended rules pertaining to delisting of equity shares of a company following an open offer as part of efforts to make merger and acquisition transactions for listed companies more convenient.

Under the new framework, promoters or acquirers need to disclose their intention to delist the firm through an initial public announcement, according to a notification.

If the acquirer is desirous of delisting the target company, the acquirer must propose a higher price for delisting with suitable premium over open offer price.

In case the open offer is for an indirect acquisition, the open offer price and indicative price will be notified by the acquirer at the time of making the detailed public statement and in the letter of offer.

"The indicative price shall include a suitable premium reflecting the price that the acquirer is willing to pay for the delisting offer with full disclosures of the rationale and justification for the indicative price so determined that can also be revised upwards by the acquirer before the start of the tendering period," Sebi said in a notification on Monday.

In the existing framework, if an open offer is triggered, compliance with takeover regulations could take the incoming acquirer's holding to above 75 per cent or perhaps even 90 per cent.

However, to ensure compliance with the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, the acquirer would be forced to first bring his stake down to 75 per cent as the Sebi delisting norms would not let the acquirer even to attempt at delisting unless the holding is first brought down to 75 per cent.

Such directionally contradictory transactions in a sequence pose complexity in the takeover of listed companies especially where the acquirer desires to get the company delisted pursuant to his takeover.

The revised framework aims to make merger and acquisition (M&A transactions) for listed companies a more rational and convenient exercise, balancing the interest of all investors in the

process.