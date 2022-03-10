SC takes note of litigant's apology for past conduct of filing cases against Azim Premji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday took note of unconditional apology of R Subramanian, who through various companies initiated a maze of frivolous litigations against Azim Premji and others, and said the ex-Wipro chairman took a constructive view by deciding to close it if they do not face barrage of future litigations.

Indian Awake for Transparency' of Subramanian had filed a complaint in a Bengaluru trial court alleging illegality in the transfer of assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from three companies to a private trust and a newly formed company.

Premji and others had challenged the high court order of May 15 last year which had rejected their pleas for quashing the January 27, 2021 summons issued by the trial court.

Later, on October 5, the top court had extended the stay on criminal proceedings against Premji, his wife, and others on their plea seeking quashing of summons issued by the Bengaluru court on a "frivolous" and "mischievous" complaint filed by an NGO alleging breach of trust and corruption in the merger of three companies with a Premji group firm.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M Sundresh, which had taken serious note of the "frivolous" and "mischievous" complaint filed by Subramanian, perused his affidavit tendering the apology to Premji and others and advised him to start a new chapter in his life .

Pursuant to our last order, on the LDOH, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and S Ganesh had agreed to persuade their client Azim Premji to take a more compassionate view of the conduct of R Subramanian to put a closure to all issues subject to the condition that they do not face the barrage of litigation in future, the bench said.

We are happy to note that the appellant (Premji and others) has taken a constructive view of the matter and has agreed to forgive the past conduct of Subramanian, more so, in view of the financial issues he has faced," it said.

"Subramanian tendered apology for his past conduct and we have taken his assurances on the last date hoping that he traverses a new path," it said.