SC seeks States' reply on RERA rules deviations in three weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked all the State governments to reply to the deviations and variations pointed out in the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act, 2016 and corresponding rules and laws in their jurisdiction within three weeks.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna asked all the States and Union Territories to submit their responses to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs within three weeks so that it can collate the details in a tabulated chart manner in consultation with advocate Devashish Bharuka, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae and suggest a way forward.

The bench, while listing a batch of pleas seeking implementation of a model builder-buyer agreement across the country on September 16, said that it would pass directions on the next date of hearing based on the suggestions of amicus curiae who pointed out the deviation and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the ministry and direct the States to implement them.

It said that both amicus and the ASG should prepare a model builder-buyer agreement based on the responses of the State governments leaving some degree of flexibility to make some deviations as per the local needs.

At the outset, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who has filed a lead petition in this regard, said that the court should pass directions for the adoption of a one nation-one builder-buyer agreement across the country.

He suggested that like the top court had passed uniform directions on the appointment of Director General of Police across the country in the Prakash Singh case, similarly directions for implementation of a format for a model builder-buyer agreement should be passed in the matter.

Upadhyay said that whether one buys property in Delhi or Mumbai, the agreement should be the same, and terms and conditions should also be the same. The bench said that things are not as simple as it seems.

Bharuka tabled a chart before the bench and pointed out that several states have made deviations in their local laws based on their local needs while many have not made any deviations. He said that his chart has various categories made based on the deviations.

Standing counsel for Maharashtra Sachin Patil said that whatever deviations they have in their local real estate laws, it will be brought in conformity with the RERA.

He accepted that there are some local level deviations based on local needs and municipal laws, which need to be taken into account.

The bench said that it is seeking responses from the state governments on the note submitted by the amicus and they will submit their responses to the ministry which would suggest a way forward in consultation with Bharuka.

On April 18, the top court asked Chief Secretaries of all the States to respond to the queries raised by the Centre on the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act, 2016 and corresponding rules in their jurisdiction.

It had said that in March 2022 the Centre had written to all the States seeking certain information concerning the agreement of sales rules notified under the RERA Act and their compliance but only five States have so far responded to it.

It had asked Bhati and Bharuka to file status reports after receiving all the relevant information from the States.

On February 14, the top court directed the Centre to examine whether the rules framed by various States under RERA Act are in conformity and subserve the interest of home buyers.

It had given three months to the Centre to examine if there are any deviations in the rules framed by the states to the rules framed by the Centre in 2016 and to place the report by the first week of May 2022.

It had appointed advocate Devashish Bharuka as amicus curiae on the plea by Upadhyay seeking implementation of a builder-buyer agreement to safeguard the interest of home buyers and requested him to assist the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to examine the rules framed by the states.