SBI launches Aarogyam healthcare business loan

New Delhi: To provide enhanced support to the healthcare sector amid the pandemic, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the Aarogyam healthcare business loan.

Under this new product, entire healthcare ecosystem such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathology labs, manufacturers, suppliers, importers, logistic firms engaged in critical healthcare supply can avail of loans up to Rs 100 crore (as per the geographic location) repayable in 10 years, SBI said in a statement.

The Aarogyam loan can be availed either as term loan to support expansion/modernisation or as working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guarantee/letter of credit, it said.

In metro centres loans under Aarogyam can be availed up to Rs 100 crore, Tier I & Urban centres up to Rs 20 crore and in Tier II to Tier VI centres upto Rs 10 crore, it said.