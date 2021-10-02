SBI Kolkata circle gets 1st woman CGM

Kolkata: Ruma Dey has assumed charge as Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Kolkata Circle, with effect from Friday in place of Ranjan Kumar Mishra, who has retired from bank services on Thursday. During a span of more than 31 years in the bank, Dey has served in different capacities in the bank across various geographical locations in the country. Prior to taking charge as Chief General Manager of Kolkata Circle, Dey was the Chief General Manager of Bhubaneswar Circle & General Manager at Kerala. Dey, a Career Banker, joined the bank as a Probationary Officer in the year 1990.

