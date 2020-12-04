SBI donates Rs 10 crores to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Mumbai: To support and enable our armed forces and their families, the country's largest bank has stepped forward to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. State Bank of India in its continuous effort to fulfill banks philanthropic responsibilities has decided to donate Rs 10 crore towards the welfare of dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows. On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrated on the December 7 every year, the bank will sign an MOU with KSB stating utilization of funds toward educating the girl child.