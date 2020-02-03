SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar inaugurates new IIBF office in Kolkata

Kolkata: On 1st February 2020, the new office of IIBF at Kolkata was inaugurated by Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI and President, IIBF. The Professional Development Centres (PDCs) at Kolkata will have state of the art training facilities including a studio for conducting internet based virtual classroom programmes. Exciting and contemporary programmes will be held at the new office for the benefit of the banking fraternity.

J N Misra, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute delivered the welcome address followed by a special address byRajnish Kumar. Several senior banking professionals graced the occasion.

The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), established in 1928, has completed 91 years of a long and eventful journey. In tune with its Mission, IIBF develops professionally qualified and competent bankers and finance professionals primarily through a process of education, training, examination, consultancy, counselling and continuing professional development programmes.

IIBF has now acquired its own premises at Avani Heights, 59 A, 2nd floor, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata 700 020. Besides the corporate office at Mumbai, IIBF also has its Professional Development Centres (PDCs) at Kolkata, New Delhi and Chennai.

The Sir Purshotamdas Thakurdas Memorial Lecture, an annual prestigious event is being conducted by IIBF since 1981 in memory of Purshotamdas Thakurdas, one of the founding members of the Institute. Every year, the Institute invites an eminent personality to deliver the lecture

The 36th Sir Purshotamdas Thakurdas Memorial Lecture (PTML) was organized by IIBF on 1st February 2020 at Hotel Hindustan International, Kolkata- 700020. The speaker for the 36th PTM Lecture was Hon'ble Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, Chairperson, NCLAT.

The lecture was attended by a large number of banking and finance professionals and it was well appreciated. S Muralidaran, Director-Academics, IIBF summed up the

proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.