Sanjiv Goenka nominated again as IIT-Kharagpur chairman
New Delhi: Dr Sanjiv Goenka has once again been nominated as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology , Kharagpur by the Honourable President of India . This will be for a period of one year from 27th June 2020 to 26th June 2021 . This is the fourth time Dr Goenka has been bestowed this honour .
" iam humbled and honoured to be able to continue serving the prestigious IIT Kharagpur . It is a premier institute and a centre of excellence . "
Prior to this Dr Goenka served as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology , Kharagpur for a period of three years from 27th June 2017 to 26th June 2020 prior to this .
