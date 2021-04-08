Sanjeev Kumar takes charge as Chairman, Airports Authority of India

New Delhi: Sanjeev Kumar,an IAS officer of 1993 batch, Maharashtra Cadre, took over as Chairman of Airports Authority of India, today. Prior to this, Kumar was working as State Commissioner -GST, Government of Maharashtra. With rich experience in the field of Infrastructure and Finance, Kumar hasserved in various ministriesand departments of the Government of Maharashtra viz. Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Energy and Industries Department. He has worked as Joint CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and has also been MD of Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation.

