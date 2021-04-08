Sanjeev Kumar takes charge as Chairman, Airports Authority of India
New Delhi: Sanjeev Kumar,an IAS officer of 1993 batch, Maharashtra Cadre, took over as Chairman of Airports Authority of India, today. Prior to this, Kumar was working as State Commissioner -GST, Government of Maharashtra. With rich experience in the field of Infrastructure and Finance, Kumar hasserved in various ministriesand departments of the Government of Maharashtra viz. Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Energy and Industries Department. He has worked as Joint CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and has also been MD of Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation.
Next Story