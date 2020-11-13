Sanjay Malhotra, IAS takes charge of CMD at REC Ltd

New Delhi: Sanjay Malhotra Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, IAS assumed the charge of Chairman & Managing Director, REC Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Power w.e.f. November 9, 2020. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Director (Technical), REC Limited was hitherto holding the additional charge of post of CMD since June 13, 2020. Sanjay Malhotra is a 1990-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. Prior to his joining as Chairman & Managing Director of REC Limited, he was posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power. He is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Masters in Public Policy from the Princeton University. With demonstrated leadership and excellence in his career of over 30 years, Mpost

