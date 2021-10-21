Sanjay Budhia addresses young & vibrant group of Gen Next CII – Yi

Kolkata: Sharing the message of hard work, honesty, integrity, and truth, Sanjay Budhia, the Managing Director of Patton Group, addressed a young and vibrant group of next-gen Yi (Young Indians).

Budhia is known not only for his business skills but also for his active patronage of many educational and cultural events in the city. Budhia wears multiple hats and holds many prominent posts in major industry associations and academia.

Addressing the group, Budhia shared his story of building a lasting legacy of excellence on the foundations of truth & trust. Speaking on his first steps in the family business, he said, "My journey with my father began with hiring a small office in Chatterjee International. To find our first employee in those days we placed a newspaper ad in the Situations Vacant column for a stenographer and the replies came in a post bag with box numbers. From these we found Mohan Kumar and when he asked for his appointment letter, I said, "You have to type your own letter. You're the first employee of this

company!"

All that glitters in not gold. There is a lot of hard work . It is a continuous journey . There is no lift for success, one has to climb up. You have to move out of your comfort zone and chase new possibilities, especially more in crisis situation. Don't give up and do a post-mortem of the situation later - face the storm and come out of it braver, better, bolder. You always need to be practical and hands-on at work to understand both the pulse of the industry and your own

organisation, he said.