Samsung starts 'Blue Fest'

GURUGRAM: Samsung, India's largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced exciting 'Blue Fest' offers on its premium range of Televisions, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Dishwashers. These offers will be valid from March 12 till April 30, 2022 at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country and on Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

During this period, consumers can avail limited period offers on their favourite Samsung consumer durables that include up to 25 per cent instant discounts, up to 20 per cent additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment.

"Personalised living spaces that reflect consumer's individual style, seamless experiences and energy efficiency have become key consideration factors of modern consumers while buying televisions, air conditioners and digital appliances, as they spend more time at home. Owing to this trend, we have witnessed rise in demand for our lifestyle and premium range of consumer durables. To give an exciting opportunity to upgrade their homes this summer season, we have announced 'Blue Fest' offers to delight our consumers," said Mohandeep Singh, Head of Sales, Marketing and Operations, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.