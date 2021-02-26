Samsung redefines single door refrigerators with Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology

GURUGRAM: Samsung, India's most trusted consumer electronics and No.1 refrigerator brand, on Thursday announced a revolution in direct cool refrigerators with a new range of Digi-Touch CoolTM 5-in-1 single door refrigerators.

The new refrigerators come with an advanced digital touch technology that will empower consumers to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

The new refrigerator range starts from a price of INR 17,990 and will be available in four new floral patterns – Delight, Blossom, Marble White and Twirl.

Designed to offer more storage space and convenience, Samsung's new direct cool single door refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool™ 5in1 technology that enables consumers to change temperature as per the season and de-frost it when required, with a simple touch.

The other 5in1 features include Power Cool that allows up to 53 per cent faster ice making and 33 per cent faster cooling. In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage.