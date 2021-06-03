Samantha gets support on Twitter

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man 2' finally released on June 4 on OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video'. The Hindi web show also features Samantha Akkineni and Priya Mani in lead roles.

Its trailer, which had been released recently, created immense buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. Tamil audiences were pretty upset over certain scenes in the trailer and objected to the same. Soon the Tamilians demanded a ban on the web show and also trolled Samantha Akkineni for playing an anti-Tamil character.

But with the web series' release, Samantha Akkineni's fans came together in support of her. #WeSupportSamantha started trending on 'Twitter' as the fans of 'Oh Baby' star showed solidarity ahead of The Family Man 2's release.

"This is the time we show our support to Sam and cut down all the meaningless negativity! If we do not speak up for her at this moment when she is facing the hate for no fault of hers, then we do not deserve an artist like her," tweeted a user.

The makers' of 'The Family Man 2' Raj and DK had recently issued their statement regarding the ongoing controversy.

"Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well

as key members of the creative and writing team, are Tamilians," read the statement.

The makers' also said that 'Samantha's choice of doing 'The Family Man 2' was an extremely risky one' and that they were in awe of the character she played in the web series.