Salesperson of telecom company accused in riots case granted bail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to the then salesperson of a telecom service provider who allegedly sold a SIM card on a fake ID to a Jamia Millia Islamia student, saying the police has not shown that he was party to the conspiracy to organise protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019.

It was alleged that SIM card obtained on a fake ID was used to coordinate protests against the CAA and police had invoked stringent anti-terror law, UAPA against the salesperson.

However, the high court said there is no allegation against the petitioner that he engaged in any form of terror funding or such other ancillary activity".

While granting the relief, Justice Suresh Kait said the embargo under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against grant of bail would not apply in the instant case as the investigating agency has not shown that the accused was party to any conspiracy to organise the protests against the CAA.

The high court directed that the accused, Faizan Khan, be enlarged on bail subject to his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.