Sales volume in IEX real-time power market up 3-fold in Jun

New Delhi: Sales volume of real-time power market (RTM), which allows consumers to buy power just one hour before delivery, jumped over three-fold to 1,726 million units in June compared to the year-ago month at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The RTM was launched last year on June 1, and had witnessed sales of 515 MU in the first month of operation at IEX, according to the data available on the exchange.

Total RTM sale volume from June 2020 to June 2021 was recorded at 14,104 million units while it was 60,384 million units for Day Ahead Market (DAM).

According to the IEX data, the average monthly price of the RTM remained lower than that of the day ahead market (DAM) or at same level (of DAM) during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 except in December 2020.