Sales of EVs in India fell 20% in FY'21 to 2,36,802 units: SMEV

New Delhi: Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (SMEV) on Thursday said sales of EVs in India fell 20 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 to 2,36,802 units.

In 2019-20 sales of electric vehicles (EVs), including electric two-wheelers (E2W), electric three-wheelers (E3W) and electric four-wheelers (E4W), stood at 2,95,683 units.

For FY21, the E2W segment sales declined by 6 per cent to 1,43,837 units, as compared to 1,52,000 units in FY20, SMEV said in a statement, adding that the FY21 E2W sales included 40,836 high-speed and 1,03,000 low-speed E2W.

The E3W segment registered sales of 88,378 units as against 140,683 units sold in FY20. The data doesn't include E3Ws that are not registered with the transport authority, it said.

In the E4W segment, the industry witnessed registration of 4,588 units, compared to 3,000 units in FY20, a jump of 53 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMEV Director-General Sohinder Gill said, "we were anticipating a good growth before the start of FY21, but sales remained stagnant due to various reasons. The sales in the electric three-wheeler and two-wheeler segment stood low as compared to last year."

A good thing has happened that people have started moving towards advanced lithium ion batteries and the city-speed and high-speed category in the two-wheeler segment have witnessed growth, he added.