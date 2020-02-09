SAIL seeks Odisha and Jharkhand's permission to auction 70 MT fines

New Delhi State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes (MT) of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states.

Depending upon the Fe content, the iron ore can fetch a price of $40-45 a tonne to $62 a tonne, an expert said.

About 70 MT of fines which SAIL was unable to use are lying at its mines in Odisha and Jharkhand, a source said.

For steel making, fines can be used through beneficiation and pelletisation, and SAIL does not has enough beneficiation and pelletisation capacity. So, it is not possible for it to consume these low grade fines/ores for its steel plants.

When asked since how long the mineral is lying with SAIL, the source said, "Fines have been accumulated from the starting of SAIL. The company has requested to Odisha and Jharkhand governments to give permission to auction it (fines)."

SAIL is positive about getting the permission, the source said adding the states will give the go-ahead as they will also get some portion of the income generated from the auction.

The idea to auction the unused fines was mooted by the Steel Ministry, the person said.