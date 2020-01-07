SAIL Mines clock highest ever iron ore production and despatch in 2019

KOLKATA: Surpassing all previous records, iron ore production and despatch of SAIL Mines in Jharkhand and Odisha jumped to 21.99 million tonne (MT) and 21.68 MT respectively clocking a growth of 5.25 % and 4.62% by the end of calendar year 2019. The growth has ensured better raw material security for the SAIL's eastern sector steel plants which get iron ore supply from the mines operating under SAIL's Raw Materials Division (RMD) in Jharkhand and Odisha.

RMD mines notched highest ever iron ore lump production of 7.48 MT beating its previous record of 7.14 MT in 2018. Improvement in iron ore lump supply helps in hot metal productivity for SAIL plants. Individually SAIL's Iron Ore Mines at Bolani, Meghahatuburu, Barsua, and Kalta also recorded highest ever single-day production. As SAIL is ramping up its Hot metal production, steady growth in iron ore supply from its captive source is integral.

Along with the iron mines, RMD's Kuteshwar Mines also hit best ever Limestone production of 13,60,353 MT clocking a growth of 40.52 % over 2018.

RMD has improved its operational efficiency implementing ISO system. RMD mines have been certified with ISO ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, which has streamlined mining operation as well as improved environmental management and occupational health system.