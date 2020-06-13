SAIL Director Atul Srivastava passes away
New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is extremely saddened and regretfully informs about the unfortunate demise of Shri Atul Srivastava, Director (Personnel), at night on June 10, 2020 at Apollo Hospital, Bokaro due to cardiac arrest.
Shri Srivastava, diagnosed Corona Negative, was running fever of 101+ for the last few days. Earlier in the day on 10th June, when he was experiencing difficulty in breathing, he was advised admission in the Hospital. Accordingly, he was admitted in the evening on June 10th 2020. He had his dinner and went to sleep. He suffered cardiac arrest late night , and was shifted to Emergency, where despite best efforts of the doctors could not be revived. Shri Srivastava had also undergone angioplasty in the past , and was having co-morbidities like heart ailment, diabetes, etc
Shri Srivastava assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) at SAIL on 12th March, 2018. In his long-standing career spanning more than 35 years at SAIL he has made immense contribution in the field of Human Resources of the Company, while working at various SAIL Plants as well as at the Corporate Office. A Mechanical Engineer from IIT, Kanpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Management with specialisation in HR, he had worked in diverse areas like HR Policies, Manpower Planning, HRD/OD Interventions, Performance Management, Employee Engagement Initiatives and IR Management. During his entire career he has also successfully led Personnel and Administrative functions at Bokaro Steel Plant and Durgapur Steel Plant of the Company and also at its Corporate Office.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Covid tally nears 3L, doubling time improves to 17.4 days12 Jun 2020 7:19 PM GMT
COVID-19 +ve DU Prof dies after six hospitals refuse...12 Jun 2020 7:12 PM GMT
Ggm: Bracing for the worst, public and pvt healthcare try to ...12 Jun 2020 7:12 PM GMT
Getting tested in Noida & Ghaziabad becoming a nightmare for ...12 Jun 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Six days after de-sealing, shops in Nizamuddin Basti yet to...12 Jun 2020 7:09 PM GMT