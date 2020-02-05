SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAIL's Rourkela steel plant in Odisha. L&T said that its Metallurgical & Material Handling business and Mitsubishi Corporation has commissioned the hot strip mill at SAIL Rourkela on January 31, built with the technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan. The mill will roll out carbon structural steel, high carbon steel, LPG cylinder steel, low alloy steel, auto-grade steel among others to cater to high-end market segments.

