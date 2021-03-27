SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal elected as new chairman of SCOPE

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday said its chairman Soma Mondal has been elected as the new chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE). Mondal has been elected for a term of two years, with effect from 1st April, 2021, SAIL said in a statement. She had assumed the charge of Chairman of SAIL on January 1. "I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organisation by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building. SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Mondal said.

