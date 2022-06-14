Sahara workers & investors march against SEBI, demand Rs 25K cr refund

Jaipur: On the call of Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajya Sabha Member of Bhartiya Janta Party on Monday, thousands of investors and workers of Sahara India Pariwar marched and protested against SEBI and they have also blocked the Agra – Jaipur Highway for unreasonably holding Rs 25,000 crore of Sahara. Under the leadership of Dr. Kirodi Lal, the huge march and protest (Gherao) against SEBI commenced from Bassi Chowk and reached the SEBI regional office in the Bhawani Singh Road, Jaipur and handed over the its demand and memorandum to the SEBI officials for taking immediate action.

Sahara has deposited more than Rs 25,000 crore including interest with SEBI to make refund to its investors. In Lokshabha SEBI admitted that it has took out 4 rounds of advertisements in regional and national newspapers and has repaid only Rs. 125 crores to the investors in last 9 years also in March 2018 SEBI further declared clearly that it will not entertain any repayment request from investors post July 2018. This Rs 25,000 crore was for the repayment of the investors and as per the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court once it is done SEBI should refund the remaining money back to Sahara. SEBI is holding this money and sitting idle on it.