Sahara deposits Rs 15,448 cr to repay investors
New Delhi: The Sahara Group, which allegedly duped its investors, has so far submitted Rs 15,448.67 crore into the 'SEBI-Sahara Refund' account, according to the Ministry of Finance. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur said that a cheque of Rs 41.59 crore in respect of a property situated at Vellore was produced before the Supreme Court last month and has been deposited at the bank, but the amount has not yet been realised.
SEBI has said that two Sahara Group companies — Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd — had raised money aggregating to Rs 19,400.87 crore and Rs 6,380.50 crore respectively.
