S Narasimhan named Tata Trusts' Chief Executive

Mumbai: Srinath Narasimhan has been appointed the Chief Executive of the Tata Trusts with effect from April 1. The trustees of Tata Trusts, here on Wednesday, also decided to bring on board Pramit Jhaveri, former CEO of Citi India, as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust with immediate effect.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust owns about 28 per cent of Tata Sons. In total, the Tata Trusts controls 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Narasimhan is Managing Director of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).

"Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata Group, including the Managing Director of Tata Communications," the Tata Trusts said in a statement. Currently, Ratan Tata is Chairman of Tata Trusts, and it's the first time it will get a Chief Executive.