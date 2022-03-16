RVNL declares interim dividend of 15.80% amounting to `1.58/share

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), at its meeting held on Wednesday, has declared an Interim Dividend Rs 1.58 per equity share on face valueof Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 329.43 crore (at the rate 15.80 per cent of paid-up capital).

Standalone total revenue of the firm for the nine-months of FY 2022 (up to 31 st December, 2021) and Profit After Tax (PAT) have been Rs 13,137 core and Rs 715 crore respectively.

The Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is March 25, 2022.