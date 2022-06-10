Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady
Moscow: Russian gas delivery to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea and through Ukraine remained stable on Friday morning, while eastbound flows rose along the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, operator data showed.
Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 were at 62,085,568 kWh/h on Friday morning, similar to levels above 61,000,000 kWh/h seen over most of Thursday.
Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from Thursday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.
Russian producer Gazprom said its supply to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen holding steady at 41.9 mcm, unchanged from the previous day, Reuters reported.
Eastbound gas flows through Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose in line with nominations.
Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 3,473,701 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday, up from levels over 2,820,000 kWh/h for most of Thursday, Gascade data showed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app10 Jun 2022 7:09 PM GMT
Delhi High Court quashes FIR subject to parties cleaning Yamuna for...10 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Jain's photo with weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP10 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT