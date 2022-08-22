'Russia detains ISIS terrorist plotting suicide attack against Indian elite'

Moscow: An Islamic State terrorist from a Central Asian country, who was plotting a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for the offensive comments on the Prophet, has been detained in Russia, the country's top intelligence agency said on Monday.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State's ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while in Turkey, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country, who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up, the FSB said.

The terrorist's "ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative, the Russian Federal Security Service's Center for Public Relations (CPR) said.

The FSB noted that the would-be suicide bomber swore allegiance to the IS Emir (chief), after which he was instructed to leave for Russia, draw up the necessary documents and fly to India to commit this act of terrorism, the report said.

The terrorist, who was not identified by the Russian intelligence agency, confessed that he was preparing an act of terrorism against a member of India's ruling circles for insulting the

Prophet Muhammad.