Rupee settles 14P higher against US currency
Mumbai: The rupee kick started 2020 on a positive note with gains of 14 paise against the US currency on the first trading day of the New Year on Wednesday. The domestic currency settled at 71.22 against the previous close of 71.36 as positive macro data and optimism over the US-China trade deal boosted the investor sentiment.
