Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 73.12 against $

Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to end at 73.12 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.09 and a low of 73.17.

It finally ended at 73.12 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous closing. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.18 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 90.10. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.91 per cent to $65.39 per barrel.