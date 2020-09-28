Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee advanced 6 paise to 73.55 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking weak American currency and positive domestic equities.



The local unit opened 3 paise lower at 73.64 at the interbank forex market, then gained ground and touched 73.55 against the greenback, up 6 paise over its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee had staged a smart rebound and close at 73.61 against the US dollar.



Forex traders said investors would look for cues from the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, set for Tuesday.



"The market would look forward to how Biden stands up to Trump. President Trump would want to consolidate his Republican base, touching upon issues which resonate most with them," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

