Rupee gains 3 paise against USD in early trade
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to 71.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as easing crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity market lift investor sentiments.
However, a strong US dollar against major global currencies capped gains of the domestic unit, dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 71.17 and further gained slightly to hit a high of 71.16 against the greenback.
The domestic unit had settled at 71.21 against the American currency on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.37 per cent to USD 64.35 per barrel.
Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 204.30 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 41,528.11. The broader NSE was trading 46.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, up at 12,216.55.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 97.65.
Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 50.08 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Australian Open: Divij enters 2nd round in men's doubles22 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Good to start season against tough teams, says Rani22 Jan 2020 8:35 AM GMT
40 more Taliban militants surrender in Afghan province22 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT
Over 20 abducted school kids rescued in Cameroon22 Jan 2020 8:33 AM GMT
Shweta Tripathi developing two ideas into feature films22 Jan 2020 8:28 AM GMT