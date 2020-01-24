Rupee falls 5 paise against US dollar in opening trade
Mumbai: The rupee declined by 5 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as spread of a deadly new virus from China kept investors edgy.
Besides, rise in crude oil prices and lower opening in the domestic equity market also impacted the rupee movement, forex dealers said.
However, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the Indian currency, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 71.34, but it recovered some lost ground to touch 71.30 against the US dollar in morning trade.
The domestic currency had settled at 71.26 against the American currency on Thursday.
According to reports, coronavirus infection has killed at least 25 people, while the number of confirmed cases has increased to 830.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.06 per cent to USD 62.08 per barrel.
The BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 71.95 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 41,314.45. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 17.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, down at 12,162.50.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.02 per cent to 97.70.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,352.13 crore on a net basis on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.
The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.60 per cent.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Kohli falls for 45, IND...24 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Kohli maintains top spot, Rahane moves up to eighth in ICC...24 Jan 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Ex-Cabinet members appointed to Putin's administration24 Jan 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Two Indians quarantined in Mumbai over coronavirus fears24 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Storm in NCP as Sharad Pawar's Delhi home security removed24 Jan 2020 9:22 AM GMT