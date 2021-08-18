Rs gains 11 paise to close at 74.24 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian peers against the greenback.

Though, intense selling pressure in the domestic equities and surging crude oil prices kept the rupee rise in check.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened strong at 74.30 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 74.24 to 74.31 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 74.24 against the greenback, a gain of 11 paise over its last close.

"The Indian rupee appreciated against the dollar this Wednesday, tracking gains in regional currencies ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, said.

Asian currencies were stronger this Wednesday ahead of the minutes of the Fed's July meeting, due later today, that could potentially provide a timeline to withdraw the stimulus, he added.

Indian financial markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.10 per cent to 93.05.