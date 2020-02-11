Rs ends nearly flat at 71.28

Millennium Post
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday settled almost flat at 71.28 (provisional) against the US dollar ahead of release of the key domestic macro-economic data. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.23. During the day, it saw a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.33.

