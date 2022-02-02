Rs 9,259 cr allocated to AIAHL

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated Rs 9,259 crore to AIAHL, a government-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to handle Air India's debt and non-core assets, for the next financial year starting from April 1, according to a Budget document.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revised estimate of capital expenditure for this fiscal is Rs 6.03 lakh crore. This includes an amount of Rs 51,971 crore towards settlement of outstanding guaranteed liabilities of Air India and its other sundry commitments, she added.