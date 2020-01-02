Rs 80 lakh and an SUV: 'Gangster's' price to kill Nagaland politician

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged conspiracy to assassinate a senior politician in Nagaland after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and registered a case against infamous contract-killer Vijay Farmana and his associate Sharad Pandey.



At the time of Farmana's arrest, the Delhi Police had said that he had revealed details about the alleged conspiracy to kill the politician. According to the CBI, Farmana along with Pandey, Dare Muda and Chandan Gurang had hatched a conspiracy to kill the politician in Guwahati sometime in April 2019.

As per the deal, the accused had agreed to kill the Nagaland politician at Ziro for a sum of Rs 80 lakh and a Ford Endeavor SUV.

The case had come to light when Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Farmana from Lucknow while he had come out of hiding to meet his girlfriend. Following his revelations in custody about the conspiracy, the case caught attention across the country and especially in Nagaland, with the state government closely monitoring the probe and helping out Delhi Police.

However, the Delhi Police had eventually written to the Ministry of Home Affairs with respect to the case and the MHA had in July last year requested the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe. Farmana is currently in judicial custody and the CBI is expected to take him into custody soon.