RP Singh appointed member of Ramayan Mandir Nirman Samiti

New Delhi: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh, Former CMD, POWERGRID and ex-Chairman BOG (IIT- Guwahati) and currently Chairman BOG (IIT-Bhubaneswar), has been appointed as member of Nirman Samiti of Virat Ramayan Mandir to be built at Kesaria in Ram Janaki Marg connecting Ayodhya to Janakpur. He has an astute sense of project execution in time bound manner and is also known for his contribution in bringing economy in project cost as well as operational cost through his non-conventional approach. In spite of interruptions in getting World Bank loan due to sanctions imposed after India conducted nuclear test at Pokharan, POWERGRID, under his leadership, built the Talcher (Odisha)-Kolar (Karnataka) 2100 kms transmission system in 33 months with an investment of Rs. 3300 crore against an estimated time of 42 months and expenditure of Rs. 4200 crore, i.e. 9 months ahead of schedule.Mpost

