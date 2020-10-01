RP Goyal takes over as Director (Finance), NHPC

Faridabad: RP Goyal has taken over as Director (Finance) at NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company on October 1, 2020. Goyal joined NHPC on November 18, 1988 as Senior Accountant and he has risen the professional ladder by virtue of utmost sense of responsibility, ethics and dedication to the Corporation. Before assuming his present assignment, he was working as Chief General Manager (Finance) and heading the Corporate Accounts & Policy, Taxation, Banking, Establishment and Investor Relations functions. He is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan. He has experience of more than 31 years in NHPC Mpost

